Bogus doctor performed physicals at Philadelphia high school
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities are investigating how a woman with
A school district spokesman said Friday that the woman performed physicals on more than 100 students.
The district says it works with a
It says new protocols have been put in place to prevent it from happening again.
Philadelphia TV stations WTXF and WPVI reported that the medical license number provided by the woman proved to be fake. The district set up free new physicals for those who had been examined by her.
The school district says the district attorney, city and state agencies are investigating.