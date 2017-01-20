Charges: Cop left out gun that girl, 8, used to kill herself
STRATFORD, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer left his personal .357-
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced child endangerment charges Friday against Kenneth Righter, of Stratford.
Righter also worked as an assistant firearms instructor.
He has been suspended from the Stratford police department. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.
The girl was found by a sibling on New Year's Eve. Righter's other children were 14 and 17 at the time of the shooting.
