Charges: Cop left out gun that girl, 8, used to kill herself

STRATFORD, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer left his personal .357- calibre revolver loaded and unsecured on a shelf before his 8-year-old daughter fatally shot herself.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced child endangerment charges Friday against Kenneth Righter, of Stratford.

Righter also worked as an assistant firearms instructor.

He has been suspended from the Stratford police department. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.