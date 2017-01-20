FACT CHECK: Trump starts on familiar note: with exaggeration
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's inaugural address held familiar echoes of the campaign speeches that led to his presidential win: downbeat about the state of the nation, to the point of hyperbole. A look at some of his assertions Friday:
___
TRUMP: "The jobs left, and the factories closed ... the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon."
THE FACTS: The U.S. economy is a lot healthier than the wreck Trump describes. Jobs have increased for a record 75 straight months. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7
From July through September, the economy expanded at a 3.5
And in 2015, the income for a typical household jumped 5.2
___
TRUMP: "We've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own."
THE FACTS: Hardly. Since 2001, the U.S. has more than doubled the ranks of the Border Patrol, which now has nearly 20,000 agents. The vast majority of those are stationed along the Mexican border, where about 408,000 people were apprehended during the budget year that ended in September.
___
TRUMP: The U.S. has "subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military."
THE FACTS: The U.S. military may have shortcomings, but it remains the world's most advanced, expensive and far-flung fighting force. American military spending is nearly three times that of second-place China, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The Pentagon says it does have additional needs, including more ships, a replenished air fleet and bigger training budgets to prepare for large-scale combat.
___
TRUMP: "We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth."
THE FACTS: Quelling radical Islamic terrorism worldwide is a heavy lift in which the U.S. has been engaged for years, and Trump has offered no plan for how he will deliver on this promise.
A U.S.-led coalition began battling Islamic extremism even before
The threat is only growing. The Islamic State has a global reach, and attacks linked to radical extremism have occurred in the United States, France, Belgium, Turkey and countries throughout northern Africa.
___
Associated Press writers Alicia A. Caldwell, Robert Burns and Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.
