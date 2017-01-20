Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website 'unacceptable."
TOKYO — Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says it is "unacceptable" that the official
Japan calls the islets Takeshima and says it has historical evidence backing its sovereignty since at least the 17th century. South Korea has countered that it has far older historical evidence that the islets it calls Dokdo are theirs.
"It is unacceptable in light of our country's stance over the sovereignty of Takeshima and over the naming of the Sea of Japan," Kshida said. "It goes against the Olympic Charter which calls for mutual understanding and opposes the political use of sports."
The office of Lee Hee-beom, head of the Pyeongchang organizing committee, said Friday that "it's not even worth making a response" to the Japanese comments, arguing that the islets are undoubtedly South Korean territory.
