Myanmar admits detaining pastors, suspects rebel links

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar authorities have announced the army detained two Kachin Baptist pastors whose disappearance raised concerns for their safety among human rights groups.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported Friday that the office of Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's leader, said that the two men were suspected of recruiting and spying for Kachin ethnic rebels, as well as spreading false information on their behalf.

The two had disappeared last month after showing journalists a Catholic church allegedly damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar government forces. A government spokesman had previously said that the military denied detaining the two men.

The Defence Ministry said Thursday it detained the men secretly for security reasons and in accordance with the law.

Langjaw Gam Seng, 35, and Dumdaw Nawng Lat, 65, were summoned to an army base in Shan state in northeastern Myanmar on Dec. 24, according to Human Rights Watch and Fortify Rights.