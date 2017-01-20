Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto 1 of 11 against new Homeland chief

RENO, Nev. — Nevada's new U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was one of 11 Democrats who voted against President Trump's nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate voted Friday to confirm Gen. John F. Kelly on a vote of 88-11. No Republican opposed him.

Cortez Masto said in a statement she respects the general's many years of service to the country. But she said she couldn't in good conscience support him given his views on immigration.