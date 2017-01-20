Raining $20s: Money falls out of armoured car on interstate
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police say a number of people grabbed some quick cash when the back of an
By the time officers arrived Thursday morning, those who had grabbed the cash were gone.
A statement from police spokesman Jim Sughrue said a Loomis
The police statement said a brick of money fell out and scattered $20 bills when it hit the road. Police did not say how much money was in the brick.
Police reported no wrecks or injuries in the cash grab or cleanup.
Police say some people have returned some of the $20 bills.
