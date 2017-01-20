Standoff at Brazil prison where 26 killed over weekend

NATAL, Brazil — Inmates armed with knives and cellphones are holding their ground at a prison in northeast Brazil where 26 were killed.

Tensions at the Alcacuz prison outside of Natal remain high Friday, a day after inmates from rival gangs fought in the yard and set up barriers of doors and mattresses.

Authorities have yet to regain control of the prison, and there's fear that more violence will spill over to the city, where already 20 buses have been burned.

The governor has asked for troops to be dispatched to help maintain control.