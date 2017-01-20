Suspect in Florida officer's slaying faces 5 new charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after an expletive-laced court appearance on charges he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, a fugitive is due in court again in Florida to face five new charges filed against him in the death of an Orlando police officer.

The latest charges against 41-year-old Markeith Loyd include first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and wearing a bullet-proof vest. His initial appearance is scheduled Friday morning.

During an initial hearing Thursday on charges related to his ex-girlfriend's death, Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant that ended when he said "f---you" to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney. He also said he plans to represent himself.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 while attempting to capture Loyd. In December, Sade Dixon was fatally shot at her home.