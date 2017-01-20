Sweden crosses 10-million population threshold
COPENHAGEN — Swedish authorities say the Scandinavian country on Friday has statistically crossed the 10-million population threshold, saying mainly migration and more birth than deaths contribute to the population growth.
Statistics Sweden has posted a population clock on its
The state agency says statistical population records have been kept since 1749, adding that there were more women than men when Sweden reached the 9-million threshold in 2004. That gender balance shifted in March 2015: it now has more men than women.
The agency said that 82