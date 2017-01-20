The Latest: 2nd in trio of storms arrives in California

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California's latest storm (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as the second in a trio of storms brings rain to California.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings Friday morning as radar indicated rain fall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour.

Forecasters warn that mud and debris flows will be possible across wildfire burn areas.

Flood advisories have been posted for the San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast counties, all of Los Angeles County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Flood warnings issued earlier remain in effect for locations in Sonoma, Santa Cruz and Mendocino counties.

___

The second in a trio of storms has arrived in California.

Rain, heavy at times, is overspreading the state early Friday and a flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Sonoma County.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood advisory for San Luis Obispo County as moderate to heavy rain falls on the Central Coast.

Storm warnings are posted up and down the Sierra Nevada and across the mountains of Southern California.