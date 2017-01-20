The Latest: Anti-Trump protests begin in California

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on anti-Trump protests in California (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California.

Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.

Protesters have also sought to blockade the San Francisco headquarters of Uber, whose CEO Travis Kalanick has a role on Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum.