The Latest: Early tweet from Trump, 'It all begins today!'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is starting inaugural day off with a tweet, saying "It all begins today!"

Trump also says: "I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

Trump and his wife Melania will begin their day at St. John's Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House. They'll then meet with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House before joining them for the trip to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

___

7:25 a.m.

It's still early in Washington on Inauguration Day, but the protesters who vowed to keep guests with tickets from watching Donald Trump take the oath of office aren't having much luck.

Dozens of protesters are lined up at the "blue gate" entrance to a seating area on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, holding signs that read "Free Palestine" and "Let Freedom ring." Some are wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces, protesting U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

But police are behind the protesters, allowing those with tickets to make their way through the gate. On the other side of the Capitol, things are quiet and orderly at the "orange gate."

Eleanor Goldfield helped organize the #DisruptJ20 protests. At the "blue gate," she says they want to show Trump and his supporters that they will not be silent throughout his presidency. She calls Trump supporters "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous."

___

7:15 a.m.

Kevin Puchalski is a 24-year-old construction worker who drove to Washington from Philadelphia with two friends to see Donald Trump's inauguration as the next president.

He says that while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had much more support than Trump in his hometown, he attended a Trump rally in rural Pennsylvania and "it was fantastic."

He says, "I'm here for history. This is the first president that I voted for that won."

Trump's victory in Pennsylvania was key to his Electoral College win over Clinton. The state had voted for the Democratic nominee in the previous six presidential elections.

Puchalski says his main hope for Trump is that he fulfills his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. He says, "The wall. Honestly, that is true. The wall. Keep the illegals out."

___

7 a.m.

It's not just voters from across the country visiting Washington to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On the eve of the inauguration, Brexit leader Nigel Farage toasted the president-elect at a reception on the top floor of a hotel overlooking the White House.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant joined him on Thursday night, describing himself as the matchmaker between Trump and Farage.

Farage noted that in 2016, British voters chose to leave the European Union and American voters picked Trump. It said it would be a year remembered as a pivot point in history, and the crowd of lobbyists, Trump boosters and British political and media figures cheered.

Farage said he agreed with Trump's assessment of himself as "Mr. Brexit plus-plus-plus." He added that Trump is "the only person I've ever met in my life who makes me feel like an introvert."

___

6:45 a.m.

Before dawn on Inauguration Day in Washington, only a few lights were at the White House residence, where President Barack Obama and his family have lived for the past eight years.

Klieg lights brightened the viewing stand from which incoming President Donald Trump will view the parade route later in the day.

Trump and his family were spending the night at Blair House, just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

Lafayette Square outside the White House was fenced off with large metal barriers and security lines moved briskly to let outgoing White House staff and members of the media into the White House complex early in the morning.

___

6:35 a.m.

Americans eager to see the Donald Trump take the oath of office as the nation's next president are starting to make their way through downtown Washington and onto the National Mall.

Dump trucks, police cars and National Guard soldiers and Washington D.C. police are manning street corners in the city's downtown, blocking vehicle access for blocks around the Mall.

But there's plenty of room on the sidewalks for those clutching engraved tickets for a seat to Trump's inauguration, as well as those without who plan to watch from spots between the Capitol and the Washington monument.

The "red gate" ticket entrance opened to cheers before dawn from those who are braving the cold and waiting in line in the city's East End neighbourhood . Some in the crowd began a chant of "USA!" Others picked up "Make America Great Again" hats and other Trump gear from street vendors.

___

3 a.m.

Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.