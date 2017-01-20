The Latest: South Africa recognizes new Gambia leader

BANJUL, Gambia — The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

More African nations are recognizing Gambia's newly inaugurated leader.

South Africa says it recognizes Adama Barrow as the legitimate president of Gambia and "looks forward to a close working relationship with him and the people of The Gambia."

The statement from South Africa's foreign affairs department also "urges former President Yahya Jammeh to co-operate with ECOWAS, and should step down peacefully."

It says it hopes Barrow "returns to his country to assume the role democratically bestowed on him by the people of The Gambia." Barrow is in neighbouring Senegal, where he was inaugurated Thursday.

4:50 p.m.

Gambia's chief of defence forces has pledged his allegiance to the country's new president Friday, a major shift as mediation continued to persuade defeated Yahya Jammeh to cede power.