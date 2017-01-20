The Latest: South Africa recognizes new Gambia leader
BANJUL, Gambia — The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office (all times local):
___
5:15 p.m.
More African nations are recognizing Gambia's newly inaugurated leader.
South Africa says it recognizes Adama Barrow as the legitimate president of Gambia and "looks forward to a close working relationship with him and the people of The Gambia."
___
4:50 p.m.
Ousmane Badjie told The Associated Press the country's security services all support the newly inaugurated Adama Barrow and said they would not fight a regional force that is poised to push out Jammeh if the current negotiations talks fail.