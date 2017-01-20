Thousands protest Trump presidency at Sydney Women's March

SYDNEY, Australia — Thousands of Australians are protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency that many fear could stir up hatred and bigotry.

Protesters at the Women's March rally in Sydney's central Hyde Park on Saturday carried placards with slogans including "Women of the world resist," ''Feminism is my trump card" and "Fight like a girl."

Organizer Mindy Freiband told the crowd "this is the beginning of something, not the end." She says hatred, bigotry and racism and not only America's problems.