UN Security Council looks forward to upcoming Syria talks

The U.N. Security Council says it looks forward to upcoming talks on Syria in Kazakhstan as "an important step" ahead of the resumption of U.N.-led talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva next month.

A council statement after a closed-door briefing Friday by U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman urged all parties to respect the cease-fire. Both sides have carried out attacks despite the truce that has been in place since Dec. 30.

Council members "welcomed and supported the efforts of Russia and Turkey to end violence, establish a cease-fire, and jumpstart a U.N.-led political process."