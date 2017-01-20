US stock indexes move higher in early trading; oil rising

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Friday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Phone company stocks led the gainers. Energy stocks also rose as oil prices headed higher. Investors also had their eye on the latest batch of company earnings and outlooks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 19,825 as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 11 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,274. The Nasdaq composite index added 27 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 5,568.

TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: Investors will be looking for clues in Trump's midday inauguration speech about his plans on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and trade. Expectations of lower taxes and less regulation on businesses gave stocks a boost for much of the last two months of 2016. But the possibility of increased tariffs or trade restrictions could mean drops in profits for big U.S. companies.

STRONG RESULTS: Skyworks Solutions jumped 12.6 per cent after the semiconductor products maker reported better-than-anticipated quarterly results. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, adding $9.89 to $88.35.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK: Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose 2.6 per cent after releasing a strong growth forecast. The stock added $2.23 to $86.92.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Citizens Financial Group gained 2.8 per cent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The stock rose 96 cents to $35.69.

BIG DECLINER: Bristol-Myers Squibb was down the most among stocks in the S&P 500. It slumped $5.18, or 9.3 per cent , to $50.31.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.2 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 0.4 per cent higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.7 per cent after the Chinese government said the economy grew at a 6.8 per cent annual rate in the last quarter, even as full-year growth increased 6.7 per cent , the weakest in three decades. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent .

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up $1.25, or 2.4 per cent , at $52.62 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up $1.23, or 2.3 per cent , at $55.39 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49 per cent from 2.47 per cent late Thursday. Yields have been rising as investors expect inflation to increase.