US stock indexes move higher in early trading; oil rising
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Friday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Phone company stocks led the gainers. Energy stocks also rose as oil prices headed higher. Investors also had their eye on the latest batch of company earnings and outlooks.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93 points, or 0.5
TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: Investors will be looking for clues in Trump's midday inauguration speech about his plans on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and trade. Expectations of lower taxes and less regulation on businesses gave stocks a boost for much of the last two months of 2016. But the possibility of increased tariffs or trade restrictions could mean drops in profits for big U.S. companies.
STRONG RESULTS: Skyworks Solutions jumped 12.6
BRIGHT OUTLOOK: Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose 2.6
EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Citizens Financial Group gained 2.8
BIG DECLINER: Bristol-Myers Squibb was down the most among stocks in the S&P 500. It slumped $5.18, or 9.3
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.2
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up $1.25, or 2.4
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 115.17 yen from Thursday's 114.80. The euro rose to $1.0657 from $1.0659.