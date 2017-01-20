What's on the Trump menu? Lobster, steak and chocolate

NEW YORK — Donald Trump's first meal as president of the United States isn't too far from the typical power lunch for a billionaire businessman — lobster, beef and a rich chocolate dessert.

The inaugural committee Thursday released the lunch menu following the swearing-in ceremonies on Friday and Trump and some 200 guests will be tucking into a first course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce and peanut crumble, Angus beef from Virginia with Idaho potatoes and a dark chocolate sauce, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream. California wines will accompany the meal at the Statuary Hall.

The three-course menu isn't too far from previous lunches other new commanders in chief have enjoyed, with lobster in some form usually making the first course.

Barack Obama's first lunch as commander in chief in 2009 included lobster and shrimp in the seafood stew, but duck and pheasant with winter vegetables as the main course. An apple cinnamon spongecake was for dessert.

Four years later, the lunch included steamed lobster with New England chowder, bison with a wild huckleberry reduction and wild rice, and a dessert of apple pie.

George W. Bush in 2005 was served scalloped crab and lobster with roasted Missouri quail and brined root vegetables and a dessert of lemon pudding. In 2001, he enjoyed a lobster pie, centre cut beef tenderloin steaks and toffee pudding with vanilla bean ice cream.

On Friday, Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence will be joined by members of their families, the Supreme Court, Cabinet designees and members of Congressional leadership.