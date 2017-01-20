Woman accused of drugging son, 10, to get him to sleep

Police say a 27-year-old Cranberry Township woman admitted she gave her 10-year-old son trazodone to calm him after he fought with his siblings in December. It's a prescription narcotic to treat depression but also sometimes used to treat insomnia. WXPI reports (http://bit.ly/2jwAJwA) that the child's teachers contacted police after noticing he was lethargic and could not pay attention. The boy told police his mother gave him a white pill to go to sleep.