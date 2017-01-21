British foreign secretary 'positive and optimistic' on Trump
YANGON, Myanmar — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he's "positive and optimistic" that the policies of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump would work in Britain's
Johnson, who is visiting Myanmar, said Saturday he was "very optimistic" a trade deal could be done quickly with the new president, once Britain had left the European Union.
In his inaugural speech, Trump declared he would put "America first" in all his decisions. But Johnson said that whatever deal was done with the U.S. "it's got to work for the UK as well."
He says: "I think that the new president has made it very clear that he wants to put Britain at the front of the line for a new trade deal and obviously that's extremely exciting and important."
