Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch military police have detained seven people in Amsterdam and Valencia suspected of involvement in a multimillion-euro (dollar) diamond heist nearly 12 years ago.
In a statement, the Royal Marechaussee police say the five men and two women were detained Friday and Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the armed robbery and money laundering.
On Feb. 25, 2005, armed robbers hijacked an
Police say the seven suspects, all Dutch nationals, were tracked down based on an investigation of new information.
