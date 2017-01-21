Italy says its embassy staff is safe after Libya bombing

ROME — Italy's foreign ministry says the staff at its embassy in Tripoli, Libya, are all safe after a car bombing "in the vicinity of the Italian and Egyptian embassies" in that city.

The ministry said late Saturday that a vehicle "full of explosives" blew up earlier in the evening and that "it seems" there were two victims, who presumably were the two people in the car.

Italy said that Libyan authorities have stepped up security near the Italian embassy, which was recently re-opened.