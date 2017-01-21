News / World

Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370

Wen Wanchang, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries as he waits for a meeting with Malaysia Airlines officials in Beijing Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Some relatives of Flight 370's passengers expressed anger, disappointment and a resolve to press authorities to resume their efforts and find out exactly what happened. Others said they understood that the search ‚Äî the most expensive of its kind in aviation history ‚Äî had to come to an end. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wen Wanchang, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries as he waits for a meeting with Malaysia Airlines officials in Beijing Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Some relatives of Flight 370's passengers expressed anger, disappointment and a resolve to press authorities to resume their efforts and find out exactly what happened. Others said they understood that the search ‚Äî the most expensive of its kind in aviation history ‚Äî had to come to an end. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CANBERRA, Australia — Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister in Australia with letters urging that the search resume.

Sheryl Keen, a supporter of the international victims' advocacy group Voice370, said on Sunday she plans to personally hand to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai dozens of letters from relatives when Liow meets this week in the west coast city of Perth with his Australian counterpart.

Last week, Malaysia, Australia and China announced that the deep sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 had been suspended, perhaps forever, after a sonar scan of 120,000 square kilometres (46,000 square miles) of the Indian Ocean west of Australia failed to find any trace of the Boeing 777 that vanished almost three years ago.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular