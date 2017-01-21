Mexico: President Pena Nieto, Trump have phone conversation

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government says President Enrique Pena Nieto has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A statement issued Saturday says the two leaders' conversation happened in the morning.

It said Pena Nieto congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed willingness to work for the benefit of both countries "with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations and shared responsibility."

Pena Nieto also reiterated his interest in maintaining dialogue. A high-level Mexican delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Trump administration officials in Washington Jan. 25-26.