Protesters get creative with signs for Women's March on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the Women’s March on Washington, many with homemade signs.

Protesters gather at the stage for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

Protesters got creative, referencing pop culture icons such as Princess Leia and Hermione Granger.

Others lamented the fact that, in 2017, they still had to protest for women’s rights.

People poked fun at Trump’s twitter habit while others referenced recent allegations that Russia influenced the election.

Many Canadians traveled down to Washington to join the march while others stayed closer to home, organizing in cities across the country.

