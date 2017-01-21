Protesters get creative with signs for Women's March on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the Women’s March on Washington, many with homemade signs.
Protesters got creative, referencing pop culture icons such as Princess Leia and Hermione Granger.
Others lamented the fact that, in 2017, they still had to protest for women’s rights.
People poked fun at Trump’s twitter habit while others referenced recent allegations that Russia influenced the election.
Many Canadians traveled down to Washington to join the march while others stayed closer to home, organizing in cities across the country.