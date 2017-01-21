Spanish police dismantle arms and drug trafficking ring

MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested 16 people, including Dutch, Spanish, Colombian, Brazilian, Belgian, Chilean and Moroccan citizens, on suspicion of forming a criminal organization, and trafficking in arms and drugs.

Authorities said Saturday they also seized an arsenal in the southern Malaga province that included four grenade-launchers, one machine-gun , 32 grenades and one AK-47 assault rifle.

They did not say when the arrests or the weapons seizure happened, but the investigation began in 2015.