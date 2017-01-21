The Latest: Tornado damage tears through houses, flips cars

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Latest on a tornado in southern Mississippi (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

A twister has wreaked havoc on the Hattiesburg area of southern Mississippi.

Photos and television images showed the intensity of the damage.

Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the area.

Cars had been flipped over, sometimes piled on top of each other while parts of houses were ripped into shards of wood and debris.

Once tall trees were ripped from their roots and thrown across roads.

As dawn rose over the city, rescue workers and residents walked down streets strewn with debris and still wet from the storm.

__

7:47 a.m.

The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people had died after a tornado blew through the city and surrounding area.

Mayor Johnny DuPress has signed an emergency declaration for Hattiesburg. Significant injuries and structural damage was reported.

The city also said via Twitter that Hattiesburg firefighters and police are going door-to-door to try to rescue victims.