Trump White House ringed by 'swamp' denizens despite pledge
Former campaign aides and other associates, like many before them, are setting up shop in Washington.
WASHINGTON — The "new world" of Donald Trump's Washington was supposed to be drained of "swamp" creatures who make their living through political ties.
But the lobbyists, consultants and ex-government officials who earn their keep by selling their influence aren't dissuaded by that piece of Trump's agenda.
This migration happens anytime a new president comes to town. Still, it demonstrates the uncomfortable reality Trump faces if he's serious about his promise to "drain the swamp" of those who use their ties to officials to make "a fortune."
It also belies a reality of such perennial promises to clean up Washington: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself part of "the swamp."