Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful presidency after key vote
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started campaigning for
Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, he hailed the assembly's early-morning decision and said "God willing the people will give the true decision, the final decision" that he says would catapult Turkey to a stronger position.
After nearly two weeks of acrimonious debate, Turkey's parliament passed the
Supporters say the changes would strengthen Turkey, opponents say it entrenches one-man rule.
A public vote on the issue is expected by mid-April, according to officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP.
Most Popular
-
One dead, one taken to hospital after harrowing Edmonton apartment fire
-
Three indigenous women weigh in on Edmonton cancelling Joseph Boyden appearance
-
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations