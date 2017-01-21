UKIP leader to fight February election in threat to Labour

LONDON — The leader of the U.K. Independence Party has been chosen to contest a February election in the Labour Party stronghold of Stoke-on-Trent Central in northern England.

The choice of Paul Nuttall on Saturday is seen as an indication the right-wing UKIP party believes it can win the seat. The election is seen as a test of UKIP's plan to replace Labour as the party favoured by working-class voters in northern and central England.

UKIP hopes to benefit from the region's strong desire to leave the European Union. Nuttall called Stoke-on-Trent "the capital of Brexit" because of its strong support for Brexit in the June referendum.

Despite its Brexit success, UKIP holds only one seat in Britain's Parliament.