Brazil police interrogate 5 inmates in prison riot killings

NATAL, Brazil — Brazilian police say they have interrogated five inmates they believe were responsible for 26 killings during a prison riot this month.

The civil police say in a statement issued Sunday that the men were gang leaders and have been removed from the Alcacuz prison, where violence broke out just over a week ago.

Military police were only able to restore some semblance of control at Alcacuz on Saturday, and they are now separating rival gangs within the prison by building a wall of shipping containers.