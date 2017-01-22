Brazil police interrogate 5 inmates in prison riot killings
NATAL, Brazil — Brazilian police say they have interrogated five inmates they believe were responsible for 26 killings during a prison riot this month.
The civil police say in a statement issued Sunday that the men were gang leaders and have been removed from the Alcacuz prison, where violence broke out just over a week ago.
Military police were only able to restore some semblance of control at Alcacuz on Saturday, and they are now separating rival gangs within the prison by building a wall of shipping containers.
At least 126 people have been killed in a spate of prison violence since the beginning of the year in Brazil. The fighting is typically between rival gangs.