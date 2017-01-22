Cameroon helicopter crashes, killing general and 5 others

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Authorities in Cameroon say a helicopter fighting the Boko Haram insurgency has crashed on the border with Nigeria, killing six people including the commander of this central African nation's troops.

Midjiyawa Bakari, governor of the far north region of Cameroon, confirmed that Gen. Jacob Kodji died Sunday evening near the village of Bogo while on an inspection mission. Three other top officials and two crew members also died.

A multinational force has been fighting Boko Haram extremists who have expanded their deadly insurgency beyond Nigeria and into neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region.