Former mayor's Wild West dream heads for courthouse showdown

FILE ‚Äì In this July 14, 2015 file photo, former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed waits to make a statement after his preliminary arraignment at District Judge William Wenner's offices in Lower Paxton Township, Pa. Jury selection is set to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the criminal case against Reed, charged with receiving stolen property after spending millions in public funds to buy artifacts for a Wild West museum that was never built. His lawyer says Reed didn't steal anything and was in lawful possession of the items. (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A dream to open a Wild West museum led the former mayor of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to spend millions in public funds to buy artifacts.

But the museum never got built and now he's about to face trial on charges of receiving stolen property.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the criminal case against Stephen Reed.

Investigators say they recovered some 1,800 artifacts, many from his home, and jurors will hear about dozens of them.

The items at issue in the trial include stagecoach equipment, saddles, a dice game known as chuck-a-luck, copies of the Tombstone Epitaph newspaper, knives and several guns.

Reed's lawyer says he didn't steal anything and was in fact in lawful possession of the items.

