Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return
A
A
Share via Email
BANJUL, Gambia — Gambia's capital is awaiting the arrival of the country's new leader and an era of democracy, hours after the authoritarian ruler flew of 22 years flew into exile with an extraordinary set of assurances from the international community.
Even as new President Adama Barrow remained in
A joint declaration issued shortly after Jammeh left by the United Nations, African Union and West African regional bloc says the bodies will work with Barrow's government to make sure Jammeh, his family and his close associates are not the target of punishment.
Jammeh was last seen flying toward Equatorial Guinea.
A regional military force is securing Gambia's capital, Banjul.
Most Popular
-
Halifax taxi driver crashes into store window on Spring Garden Road
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
-
In her shoes: What it’s like to be the parent of two transgender children