Italy rescue crews hold out hope of more hotel survivors

A view of the interior of the avalanche-hit Rigopiano hotel, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. After two days huddled in freezing cold, tons of snow surrounding them in the wreckage of the avalanche-demolished hotel, survivors greeted their rescuers Friday as "angels." Among the 10 people pulled out alive was a plucky 6-year-old who just wanted her favorite cookies. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) via AP)

FARINDOLA, Italy — Rescue crews digging through an Italian hotel buried in an avalanche say there could be additional survivors more than three days after tons of snow came barrelling down a mountainside.

Rescuers told reporters in the central Apennine mountains on Sunday morning there are air pockets in some of the Hotel Rigopiano's wreckage. But they haven't been able to reach all those areas yet.

Nine survivors from the Wednesday evening avalanche were located in air pockets inside the crushed hotel on Friday. Rescue officials say there are other spaces where some of the 23 people still missing might be found alive.

Five bodies have been recovered from the hotel's wreckage.

Rain is making the snow heavy and complicating the manual rescue operation. Officials say the risk of fresh avalanches is high.

