The Latest: 1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mal

SAN ANTONIO — The Latest on the shooting at the shopping mall in San Antonio (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.

Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.

Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.

The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. Two other people were taken to the hospital suffering from non-shooting injuries.

McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.

___

5:20 p.m.

Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.