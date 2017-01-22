Turkey's president eager to hear Trump's policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL — Turkey's president says he is interested in hearing U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on the Middle East.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters before departing on an African tour on Sunday that Turkey wants a Mideast where countries' territorial integrity is upheld and the region is not "shattered."

Turkey is especially concerned about the possible disintegration of war-torn neighbours Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan says efforts are underway to set a date for a possible meeting between him and Trump. He says he would bring up the situation in the Middle East during their first meeting.