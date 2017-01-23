4 dead in Austrian avalanche, skiing and sledding accidents

VIENNA — Four people have died over the weekend in Austria while skiing, snow-shoeing or sledding — an unusually high toll linked to winter sports in the country.

The Austria Press Agency says that two Czech nationals snow-shoeing in Salzburg's alpine region died Sunday after being buried in an avalanche while two others managed to free themselves.

State broadcaster ORF says the two other deaths occurred Saturday. It said Monday that a German man was killed after he hit a rock head first while sledding near the Swiss border, and an Austrian skier died after colliding with a snow-boarder on a slope near the Italian border.