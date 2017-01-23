Austrian official: suspect potentially dangerous radical

VIENNA — Austria's interior minister says authorities are treating a recently arrested teenager as a potentially dangerous radical with connections to the Islamic State group.

Wolfgang Sobotka says the 17-year-old male has told police that he supports the Islamic State group. Sobotka says the suspect had a "real communications network" and is someone with "weight" in radical circles.

A SWAT team made the arrest in a Vienna apartment Friday on what police say was a tip from a "foreign intelligence service."

Police said after the arrest that the suspect may have been close to carrying out an attack, but Sobotka, speaking Monday said there were no indications that he had "concrete" plans.