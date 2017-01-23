Brazil confirms over 60 yellow fever cases, many fatal

SAO PAULO — Brazilian authorities have confirmed more than 60 cases of yellow fever during the summer rainy season, a sharp rise from just seven the previous year.

The vast majority of the cases are in the state of Minas Gerais, where the governor declared a state of emergency this month after an initial report of eight deaths. The state Health Department said Monday that it has now confirmed 58 cases there, including 32 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that neighbouring Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most populous, has confirmed three cases that all resulted in death. The state Health Department and Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to requests for information.