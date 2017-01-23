France's President in Colombia to show support for peace
BOGOTA — French President Francois Hollande is in Colombia's capital as part of a two-day tour and he's expressing his support for a peace deal to end the country's half-century conflict.
It's the first visit to the South American nation by a French head of state in 28 years.
France is a major supporter of the peace deal as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and through donations to rebuild war -orn communities being channeled through the European Union.