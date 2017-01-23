Houston doctors to give updates on George H.W. Bush, wife

HOUSTON — Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions on Monday morning.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis. She entered the same hospital Wednesday.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes, Dr. Amy Mynderse and Dr. Clint Doerr, are expected to answer questions about their medical treatment during a news conference at the hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president's vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

At one point during the former president's stay, doctors inserted a breathing tube and a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing. The tube was removed Friday.

McGrath said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.

The Bushes thanked "their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers," McGrath said.