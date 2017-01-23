Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating
A
A
Share via Email
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man has been charged with a federal hate crime after prosecutors said he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death.
Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement. Schneider is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Schneider has already pleaded not guilty in a first-degree murder charge in Idaho state court in connection with the April 2016 death of Steven Nelson, 49. State prosecutors say Schneider posed as an escort on the
Nelson was found naked and badly beaten wandering a
In the federal case, Schneider is charged with