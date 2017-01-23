Lawyer: Panama to allow ex-dictator Noriega house arrest

PANAMA CITY — A lawyer for Panama's jailed ex-dictator Manuel Noriega says a court has granted him house arrest so he can prepare for brain surgery.

Attorney Ezra Angel announced the ruling Monday.

The 82-year-old former strongman needs to have a benign brain tumour surgically removed.

A court had ruled in October that Noriega be allowed to prepare for and recuperate from the procedure at a public hospital rather than prison.

But Angel has argued that Noriega should be allowed to recuperate at home. He said last year that neither prison nor the hospital would be adequate.