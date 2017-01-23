Mexican businessman, pilot dead in chopper crash

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican businessman and the pilot of a private helicopter have been found dead in the wreckage of their aircraft in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon.

The state government said Monday that the Robinson 44 helicopter went missing Saturday.

The wreckage of the four-seat light helicopter was found in a rural area of the state north of the city of Monterrey.

Businessman Fernando Maiz and the pilot died In the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

