Panel to issue report supporting Emperor abdication

TOKYO — A Japanese government panel studying a possible abdication of Emperor Akihito is set to release an interim report that supports enacting special legislation that is applicable only to him.

The six-member panel is looking at how to accommodate Akihito's apparent abdication wish expressed last August when he cited concerns that his age and health conditions may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties.

The report to be released Monday evening will pave the way for a parliamentary discussion. Media reports were published detailing its proposals.