The Latest: Storm hits mobile home park during Falcons game

ALBANY, Ga. — The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):

9 a.m.

Seventy-four-year-old Chuck Stafford was watching the Atlanta Falcons rout the Green Bay Packers for the NFC title Sunday afternoon in the mobile home park in Albany where he's lived for more than 31 years when the weather started getting bad.

He had gotten up to go to the restroom during a commercial when the storm hit. He said the wind started blowing and the mobile home started shaking. Stafford said he "grabbed hold of my washer and dryer, got my legs spread apart and hunched over."

The storm was over in a few minutes. Stafford said he walked up the hall to where he had been sitting watching the game and all the trailer's windows were blown out and glass was everywhere.

Stafford was among the residents waiting with his sister at the Big Pine Estates mobile home park early Monday, hoping to get back inside his trailer. He was worried about his belongings getting wet.

Meanwhile, fire and rescue crews searched the debris looking for people who might have become trapped when the storm hit. Authorities said a total of four people died Sunday in Dougherty County, which includes the city of Albany. That brings a total of 19 deaths across the Southeast, including 15 in south Georgia alone.

____

8:45 a.m.

The storm system that killed at least 19 and caused destruction across the Southeast also downed trees and power lines around Florida.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said the city was bringing in additional crews to restore power to over 30,000 customers who lost electricity Sunday.

Gillum told The Tallahassee Democrat (http://on.tdo.com/2jhnGkp ) that state officials quickly co-ordinated with local authorities to clear road debris. Forecasters said the storms hadn't caused as much damage as Hurricane Hermine in September.

Palm Beach County officials closed two schools Monday because storms had bent fences and scattered bleachers and other sports equipment into nearby streets.

Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge said a funnel cloud was spotted Sunday evening near Daytona International Speedway, but there were no reports of tornadoes touching down.

Minor flooding was reported across Florida's Panhandle.

___

8:15 a.m.

North Carolina escaped most of the problems associated with strong storms that across the South over the weekend and killed at least 19 people. But the Charlotte area was dealing with flooding from heavy rains Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Charlotte, as well as for several streams in Cabarrus County just east of Charlotte.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Fallen trees and flooded roads were reported around the Charlotte area.

The heaviest rain had moved out by 5 a.m., but some areas were still experiencing some flooding. Parts of the city received nearly 2 inches of rain.

Duke Energy reported about 900 customers without electricity in North Carolina.

___

7:45 a.m.

An additional death in southwest Georgia is being blamed on severe storms that marched across the South over the weekend.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says a total of four people died in the county Sunday amid the weather that killed at least 19 people in the Deep South.

Fowler did not give any details Monday morning about the latest death and the victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Fowler said authorities there are trying to determine if they need to keep searching for victims and that it's been hard to make sure everyone is accounted for.

The vast storm system tore through the Southeast over two days, spawning apparent tornadoes, pulverizing mobile homes and leaving other destruction in its wake.

___

7:15 a.m.

Severe storms that have killed at least 18 across the South, caused damage in north Georgia and at least one county to close schools Monday.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2iUWpWr ) that several roads were closed in Gordon County after strong winds knocked down trees and power lines and heavy rain caused widespread flooding.

Gordon County school officials called off classes because of the damage and closed roads, though staff members were asked to report by 10 a.m. if possible.

Authorities said the vast storm system claimed at least 18 lives over two days as it tore through the Southeast, spawning apparent tornadoes, pulverizing mobile homes and leaving other destruction in its wake.

Authorities in south Georgia's Cook County confirmed seven deaths at a mobile home park in the rural community of Adel, where about half of the 40 homes were levelled .

___

6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes struck South Carolina over the weekend, injuring one woman as storms that moved across the South over the weekend killed at least 18.

The weather service says a tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County. The other occurred in Orangeburg County a few minutes later.

Forecasters said Sunday that both storms had been confirmed as tornadoes.

A woman was trapped in a mobile home that was damaged near Blackville. She was taken to a hospital but there was no word on her injuries.

No injuries were reported in the twister in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of trees were blown down and several homes and barns were damaged.

There was a tornado watch Sunday afternoon for six counties from Aiken to Manning, but no tornadoes were reported.

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on its two-day assault on the region.

Severe weather put millions of people in the South on edge and left seven dead in one south Georgia trailer park alone Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.