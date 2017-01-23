The Latest: California attorney general pick faces last vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the California Senate's consideration of attorney general nominee Xavier Becerra:

3:15 p.m.

Democrats in the California Senate say Congressman Xavier Becerra (HAHV'-ee-ayr BUH'-cehr-uh) will defend California policies against intrusion from the federal government as the state's next attorney general.

Senators took up Becerra's nomination Monday. The vote is the final hurdle the Democratic congressman must clear to become the state's top law enforcement officer.

Becerra has vowed to stand up to the Trump administration and fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

Democrats are broadly supportive of Becerra's nomination and praised his career.

Republican Sen. John Moorlach of Costa Mesa says he's worried Becerra would jeopardize federal funds as attorney general by attacking the Trump administration, while Republican Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine says he's not persuaded Becerra would be tough enough on crime.

___

12 a.m.:

California lawmakers are set to give their final approval to Xavier Becerra (HAHV'-ee-ayr BUH'-cehr-uh) as the next attorney general.

The Senate's vote Monday on Becerra's nomination will be the Legislature's first official action since Donald Trump became president.

Becerra is the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, and he has vowed to defend the state's liberal policies against Trump. Becerra says he will fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

Many California policies face an uncertain future amid promises by Trump and Republican lawmakers to overhaul the nation's health care, immigration and climate change laws.