The Latest: Syria talks focused on truce begin in Kazakhstan

BEIRUT — The Latest on Syria peace talks that are being held in Kazakhstan and developments on the ground in the war-torn country (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Russia- and Turkey-backed talks between Syrian rebel factions and government representatives have opened in Kazakhstan.

The talks are the first between the two warring sides in a year and mark the first face-to-face meeting between government representatives and a delegation heavily made up of rebels.

Representatives of Syria's rebel factions sat on one side of a room at the luxury Rixos Hotel in the capital of Astana, while government delegates sat on the other side.

The talks are expected to focus on consolidating a shaky cease-fire that has been in place since Dec. 30.

___

9:30 a.m.

