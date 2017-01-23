White House opens door to co-operation with Russian in Syria
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday opened the door to
"I think if there's a way that we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, sure, we'll take it," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.
Asked if the openness extended to working with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has been condemned internationally for killing civilians, Spicer said, "We're not going to get together with people under the guise of defeating ISIS if that's not truly their guise." He added, "So let's not take that too far."
Spicer also suggested that Trump already has told
"I think he has ordered it," Spicer said, adding that Trump would discuss the matter with Mattis during a visit to the Pentagon Friday.
"At that time, he will continue to have conversations about what he wants from them and the joint chiefs," he added, referring to the military service chiefs.
During the more than two years that President Barack Obama directed U.S. military action against IS in Syria, he resisted Russian overtures to
With Trump in the White House, Moscow seems eager to draw the new administration into closer military
On Monday, the Russian Ministry of
U.S. Air Force Col. John Dorrian, chief spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Baghdad, called the Russian statement "rubbish." At the Pentagon, a spokesman, Maj. Adrian J. Rankine-Galloway, said the U.S. military is not providing targeting information to the Russians or
Trump has not yet spelled out how he will change the U.S. approach in Syria or Iraq. During the campaign he said that as president he would ensure the Islamic State's quick defeat. At CIA headquarters over the weekend, he repeated his campaign assertion that the U.S. had erred in not taking control of Iraq's oil as compensation for having ousted President Saddam Hussein in 2003.
"If we kept the oil you probably wouldn't have ISIS because that's where they made their money in the first place," Trump said. "So we should have kept the oil. But, OK, maybe you'll have another chance."
Asked what Trump meant, Spicer said, "We want to be sure our interests are protected. We're going into a country for a cause. He wants to be sure America is getting something out of it for the commitment and sacrifice it is making."